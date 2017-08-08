A Houston mother who tasered her young son blames anger management for failing to to teach her “proper discipline” techniques

Using a Taser and belt to discipline her 6-year-old, a Houston mother is claiming her anger management classes failed to teach what to do in stressful parenting situations:

Whitney White was recently arrested on charges of felony injury to a child in connection with a beating she gave her son in July.

The 27-year-old mother confessed to tasing the boy last winter, but said she feels she didn’t have any other option for disciplining him, describing him as disrespectful and failing to meet academic expectations:





“It was because he told me no and that is a sign of disrespect,” she told police. “I am just trying to help him learn.”

Police were alerted to possible abuse in July, after the boy was seen with bruises on his face, welts on his arms and a laceration from a belt.

He told authorities his mother beat him and used the Taser.

Court documents show she told police, “My anger management class told me not to (t)ase him, but we didn’t go into what else to do.”

White’s son and her 2-week old baby are both in CPS custody, currently living with a relative.

Her attorney Brian Warren said his client is taking anger management and parenting classes to comply with CPS requirements:

“This is a CPS issue, not a criminal law issue,” Warren explained. “It’s discipline that went a little too far.”