A Houston police officer is on the other side of the jail cell after allegedly tampering with evidence on the job

Recently, a decorated Houston police officer faced accusations of tampering with and fabricating evidence.

Authorities said they arrested Julissa Guzman Diaz, 37, during her overnight shift Thursday morning at the Clear Lake Patrol Division.

She is reportedly being held at the Harris County Jail relieved of her duty without pay while awaiting trial on $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on November 13.

The department said Diaz served with the HPD since 2006; in November 2015, she received “Patrol Officer of the Month” for apprehending two suspected drug dealers during a routine traffic stop.





The award mentioned she “has always demonstrated a passion for making a difference and her dedication to duty.”

Diaz currently stands accused of tampering with and forging evidence in narcotics cases; details of the accusations and information on the suspects arrested based on her false evidence remain concealed, but legal experts agree the accusations, if found to exist in court, could void any convictions she worked on.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement regarding Diaz’s arrest:

“While we cannot overstate our depth of disappointment, we take solace in the fact the investigation that led to Ms. Diaz’s arrest was conducted by men and women of the HPD, the same organization and co-workers she betrayed,” the statement provided in part.

Records show an investigation by the HPD narcotics division led SWAT officers to arrest Diaz during her duty shift.

This is a developing story.