A Houston realtor has amassed a list of the 13 Houston neighborhoods that didn’t flood

Following the damage and destruction that befell Houston from Hurricane Harvey, many are wondering which neighborhoods fared the best.

Houston realtor Paige Martin, of Keller Williams Memorial, “has compiled a database of more than 100 neighborhoods and 115 condominiums in Houston that made it through the storm relatively unscathed,” the Houston Chronicle reports.

In her findings, she lists 13 places that fared the best after the storm.

Among the areas included are: Houston’s Heights, The Woodlands, River Oaks, East Downtown, West University and Montrose.





Other surprising findings were the areas of Spring Branch, Royal Oaks Country Club, Memorial Park, Ravenna, Afton Oaks, Hyde Park and Briargrove.

The information is important, Martin says, as people will be increasingly interested in purchasing properties in the future that had no flood damage.