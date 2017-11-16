U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-TX, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump ever since he took office, is following through on his promise to to impeach the executive in chief by co-sponsoring articles brought by U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN.





Representing the southwestern part of the city of Houston, Green is one of six Democratic House members filing the newest articles of impeachment, introduced Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Capitol.

The co-sponsors claim Trump has a record of behaving inappropriately when it comes to the Russia investigation, and has not properly severed his business ties. According to the impeachment documents, they believe Trump has become a “threat to democracy.”

“The time has come to make clear to the American people and to this president that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment,” Cohen said in a press appearance.

According to The Hill, Green said the impeachment clause “was drafted for a time such as this and a president such as this.”

While their charges against Trump are outlined in five articles of impeachment, it’s unlikely the Republican-led Congress will take any action toward the president. House Republicans say the impeachment efforts have a divisive effect that is not helping efforts to govern the nation.

“House Democrats lack a positive message and are completely unwilling to work across the aisle, so instead they’ve decided to support a baseless radical effort that the vast majority of Americans disagree with,” RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens said of the effort.

Democrats say impeachment is in the national interest.

“It’s important that we not let the failure of the Republicans stop us from doing what is right,” said Cohen.

This isn’t Green’s first attempt to introduce articles of impeachment against the president. His most recent individual effort was in October, shortly after Trump made posts on social media against NFL players who protested during national anthem by taking a knee.

