At iconic Niko Niko’s, the chicken and lemon soup is going by the quart.

“I wouldn’t call it just food. It’s like medicine,” restaurant’s catering manager Kostas Veliadis told KHOU. “People come here and they get this when they don’t feel well. When they feel like they have the flu.”


The coveted item is called chicken avgolemeno, and people are apparently clamoring to get the traditional Greek soup now that flu season has descended.

Companies are even ordering it for their employees due to the soup’s possible preventative qualities.

“It’s liquid [gold] obviously and when the body is not feeling well, you need some liquids,” said Veliadis.  “Also, it has a lot of lemon, so vitamin C is right there.”

Meanwhile, other area restaurants are benefiting, too. At El Tiempo Cantina, the caldo de pollo is a particularly popular dish this time of year.

