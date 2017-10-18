A Houston suburb is named a top American city for reasons that have nothing to do with Houston

Houston suburb Atascocita is named one of the “most livable” American cities by USA Today.

Cities were evaluated according to over three dozen socioeconomic factors created by 24/7 Wall St.

Ranked #21 on the list of the top 50 best cities in America, Atascocita performed well in the rankings, in part, because of a lower-than-average poverty rate and higher-than-average percentage of residents who hold a bachelor’s degree.

The city is also very affordable, with home costs in-line with average income-levels.





While USA Today did not cite the city’s proximity to Houston as a reason for its high ranking, it’s certainly a plus.

Not only do residents have the ability to enjoy the many attractions of the nation’s fourth largest city, the suburb also allows residents to commute into the city for work.

While Atascocita earned a dazzling spot in the lineup, it was not the highest ranked city from Texas on the list; Frisco and Flower Mound were ranked #16 and #13, respectively.