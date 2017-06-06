A Houston woman is in a Florida jail after her family drama went international

Sunday was a surprisingly eventful day for the Ritchie family of Houston.

After returning to the Port of Palm Beach, Fla., from a three-day Bahamas cruise, Joel Ritchie and his son were forced to watch as wife, mother, and Houston-area schoolteacher Susan Lynn Ritchie was arrested.

According to police records, Ritchie was booked for allegedly stealing jewelry from a family member in Tennessee valued anywhere from $10,000 to $60,000.

As described by her husband in an interview, Joel said the dispute dated back to before they were married.





“This is a family dispute between her and her mother over some jewelry that was left to her by grandmother,” he said. “The jewelry was nowhere near that kind of value. It wasn’t worth $100.”

He further said federal port authorities held his wife for nearly two hours before the local Riviera Beach Police Department was able to transport her to the Palm Beach County Jail.

“I thought there was something wrong with the passport,” he added. “Nobody would give us a straight answer.”

As of Tuesday, Susan is being held without bail, and a first appearance was postponed.

