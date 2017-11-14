Menu
Some experts agree Texas's chances for another catastrophe are 18x higher after Harvey
An area couple reportedly led police on a chase through northeast Houston last night, which ended when their stolen truck crashed into a church.


Authorities said the incident took place just after midnight, when police said they noticed a truck matching a stolen vehicle description out of Conroe, signaling the driver to pull over.

Instead, they said the driver took off, speeding down Homestead and into a neighborhood.

Police reportedly pursued the vehicle until it reached the intersection of Kelburn and Marilyn, where the crash occurred.

As the truck rounded the corner onto Kelburn, reports show the driver lost control and crashed into the Beebe Tabernacle, leaving a hole in the side of the church.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, felony warrants existed for the female passenger, and, after the events of the chase, the male driver is expected to be charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and felony-level evasion.

While authorities reported no injuries, they said the church sustained substantial damage in a classroom, but it is not expected to interfere with their worship services.

