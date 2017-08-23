A Humble gas station sold a $2-million lottery ticket last week, but tonight’s $700-million jackpot is still up for grabs

It might make sense to buy your next Powerball ticket today at the Timewise gas station in Humble.

That’s because the Shell station located at 8435 FM 1960 Bypass Road W. sold a $2-million “second-tier” ticket last week to one lucky Humble man, Samuel Hoyte.

Hoyte matched all five white numbers, but tragically, did not match the red Powerball number.

And that's why tonight's $700 million jackpot is so massive.





Interestingly, another million-dollar ticket was sold earlier this month at a Heights convenience store.

