A Humble gas station sold a $2-million lottery ticket last week, but tonight’s $700-million jackpot is still up for grabs
Rare Media Library
Rare Houston

A Humble gas station sold a $2-million lottery ticket last week, but tonight’s $700-million jackpot is still up for grabs

Article will continue after advertisement

It might make sense to buy your next Powerball ticket today at the Timewise gas station in Humble.

RELATED: Here’s a list of things that are more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball

That’s because the Shell station located at 8435 FM 1960 Bypass Road W. sold a $2-million “second-tier” ticket last week to one lucky Humble man, Samuel Hoyte.

Hoyte matched all five white numbers, but tragically, did not match the red Powerball number.

And that’s why tonight’s $700 million jackpot is so massive.


Interestingly, another million-dollar ticket was sold earlier this month at a Heights convenience store.

RELATED: A Houston convenience store sold the $1M Powerball ticket, and if you haven’t heard, it’s still up for grabs

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement