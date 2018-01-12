Good ramen is hard to find. A good ramen concept, apparently, is even harder:

Jinya Ramen, the authentic chain founded in Japan and launched stateside in 2010 according to its website, recently filed suit against three Houston-area ramen shops alleging the restaurants “stole its intellectual property and trade dress.”

The Houston eateries in question are Ramen Fun, Mikoto and Atsumi.

According to court documents, Jinya alleges Ramen Fun copied its menu and employee uniforms soon after Jinya launched nearby.

Currently, there are five Jinya locations in Houston, with the first opening in 2014 on Egret Bay Boulevard.

A Midtown location opened a year later.

The chain is reportedly aiming to collect unspecified monetary damages.

No word yet if any of the restaurants will end up with egg on their faces–or just in their ramen.