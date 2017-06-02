A Liberty County man is facing some serious legal action after he took his toddler for a ride on his motorcycle

Learning to ride a bike is a right of passage in Texas:

But, according to state law, children under five are limited to riding the non-motorized variety.

Anthony Braddick Welsh of Liberty County, however, seems to have missed the memo:





Welsh, who has a criminal record of assault and evading arrest, was picked up Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated traffic warrant and was also charged separately with child endangerment after a Tarkington gas station customer took a photo of the 30-year-old and the toddler.

“I’m not looking to get the guy thrown in jail,” the anonymous Good Samaritan said in an interview, “but he needs to get the hint that the kid’s life is in danger. That’s dangerous.”

In Texas, motorcycle passengers are required to wear a helmet until their 21st birthday, and passengers under 5 years old are required to ride in an attached sidecar.

Police were able to secure a warrant for Welsh’s endangerment of his infant child after several witnesses testified at the scene, but the two-wheeling dad was released on bond after he turned himself in to authorities Thursday.

Liberty County officials credit a portion of their timely work to the Good Samaritan’s viral image.