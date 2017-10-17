A little boy’s sweet superpower is inspiring police throughout the country and he’s visiting Houston soon

They say not all heroes wear capes — but this one does, and its donned with a not-so-secret weapon: donuts.

Tyler Carach’s superpower is lifting police morale with a sweet treat for their service. He travels across the country delivering donuts to officers to show community appreciation for the work they do.

With 18 states under his belt, Tyler hopes to hit all 50 to complete his mission of thanks.

With his 10th birthday approaching on Nov. 5th, the family is visiting 10 cities in 10 states in 10 days to deliver donuts.

The endeavor began last year when Tyler saw four officers in a corner store near his home in the Florida Panhandle. He decided to use his allowance to buy them a donut.

“They were tickled to death, they were just so excited,” his mother, Sheena Carach, told the Houston Chronicle.

After seeing how happy the donuts made the officers, Tyler knew he had to hand out more.

The family even has a Facebook page called I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop, where people can keep up with their heroic adventures.

Tyler and his family already visited Houston to help out after Harvey devastated the region, but they’ll return to deliver a very special “thank you” to Houston police later this month.

“Tyler certainly knows police officers well,” joked Joe Gamaldi, union vice president of the Houston Police Department. “And that the way to their hearts is through their stomachs — with donuts.”