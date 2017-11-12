A local man recently tried to sell a Russian submarine in Lake Conroe, but is it just Houston’s Nessie?

A Craigslist ad for a used Russian submarine is currently not so under the sonar.

“Well cared for and low hours,” the ad reads, “You should see everyone’s face light up when we pull up at Sam’s Boat on Lake Conroe!”

Not only would you be the envy of all your friends, but, according to the ad, the sub comes with amenities you can’t always find on your average speedboat.

“The torpedo tubes have just been polished and new periscope installed late 2016. Its a lot of sub for the money at 175 meter length, full kitchen, satellite radio, sleeps 134,” the ad continues.





With an advertised price of $1.25 million, Charlie Thompson, who posted the ad, said he didn’t expect to get a response.

About half a dozen people expressed interest in the sub, including a man who wanted to strip it for parts.

The only problem? The submarine doesn’t exist.

Thompson, who works in sales at Lakeshore Sports in Montgomery, thought it would be a funny joke.

When people took the joke seriously, however, he got worried.

“I thought I was in trouble with the law. I really did,” he said in an interview with KHOU.

Better not trade in that speedboat just yet, though, because the fake ad is no longer on Craigslist.

We apologize for the fake news if you read all the way to end of this post.

See you on the lake!