A longhorn unexpectedly gave birth in the kids petting zoo at the Texas State Fair

It might be time to have a Birds and the Bees talk for some parents whose kids witnessed a live birth at the State Fair of Texas.

Because a longhorn there gave birth–unexpectedly–in the Petting Zoo on Tuesday.

Everyone meet the newest member to the State Fair of Texas, Luby! She was born today at 4:11 p.m. to momma LH. pic.twitter.com/VpMQTRRA4I — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) October 10, 2017

With the State Fair only at its midway point, the birth marks the second time the petting zoo has been in the headlines. A giraffe was removed from the barnyard a few days into the fair’s run when it began acting weird.



