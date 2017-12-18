Menu
A former high school football star is dead after a house party in Houston went south
Police said a love triangle ended brutally last night, when a woman allegedly killed another in northeast Houston.

According to reports, the unidentified victim allegedly went to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 7000 block of Sayers Street around 8:00 p.m. to wait for him to come home.

When she saw another woman with her ex, however, investigators said she grabbed a shovel and chased him in pursuit; she then reportedly grabbed a knife and tried to attack the woman.

This is when the woman in the car reportedly reacted — by reaching into her glove box and shooting the new woman in the head.

Authorities said they pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, and, while they did not place the ex-boyfriend or woman shooter under arrest, authorities said they are working with the D.A.’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story.

Anna Caplan 
