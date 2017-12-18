Police said a love triangle ended brutally last night, when a woman allegedly killed another in northeast Houston.

RELATED: Move over, Kate: There may be a new lover in Justin Verlander’s life





According to reports, the unidentified victim allegedly went to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 7000 block of Sayers Street around 8:00 p.m. to wait for him to come home.

When she saw another woman with her ex, however, investigators said she grabbed a shovel and chased him in pursuit; she then reportedly grabbed a knife and tried to attack the woman.

This is when the woman in the car reportedly reacted — by reaching into her glove box and shooting the new woman in the head.

Authorities said they pronounced her dead at the scene.

RELATED: Texas man chillingly confesses to killing his ex-wife and hiding the smell with scented candles

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, and, while they did not place the ex-boyfriend or woman shooter under arrest, authorities said they are working with the D.A.’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story.