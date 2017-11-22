A late-night trip to an apartment mailbox unit turned violent Monday night when two men were shot and injured in an attempted robbery.





The incident happened at a complex on Blue Bell Road near Veterans Memorial Drive in north Harris County at about 9:00 p.m.

The roommates were checking their mailbox when two men accosted them in a would-be robbery. When the roommates put up a fight, each was shot; one suffered a wound to the leg, the other was shot in the leg and shoulder.

Authorities say the two men fled the scene, and ask the public to call Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477) with any information. Descriptions of the assailants were not immediately released.

Meanwhile, the roommates’ neighbors remain shaken by the event.

“It sounds scary, and it makes me not want to check my mailbox during the morning time, early in the morning, like this, or even at night,” resident Deborah Jarrett told Click2Houston.com. “Maybe more police officers will patrol through here.”