Menu
October 12, 2015 Photo; For Use With AP Lifestyles Read this Next

Houston has tons of fun excuses to get you out of the house over Thanksgiving weekend
Advertisement

A late-night trip to an apartment mailbox unit turned violent Monday night when two men were shot and injured in an attempted robbery.


RELATED: Authorities say Harvey may be helping a Houstonian get away with murder

The incident happened at a complex on Blue Bell Road near Veterans Memorial Drive in north Harris County at about 9:00 p.m.

The roommates were checking their mailbox when two men accosted them in a would-be robbery. When the roommates put up a fight, each was shot; one suffered a wound to the leg, the other was shot in the leg and shoulder.

Authorities say the two men fled the scene, and ask the public to call Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477) with any information. Descriptions of the assailants were not immediately released.

RELATED: A Harris County police deputy may not walk again after answering a call of duty

Meanwhile, the roommates’ neighbors remain shaken by the event.

“It sounds scary, and it makes me not want to check my mailbox during the morning time, early in the morning, like this, or even at night,” resident Deborah Jarrett told Click2Houston.com. “Maybe more police officers will patrol through here.”

A mailbox unit became the backdrop of a gruesome gun down in Harris County Rare Media Library
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

David Cassidy’s on-screen little brother’s emotional tribute will break your heart

David Cassidy’s on-screen little brother’s emotional tribute will break your heart

A pop music icon and “Partridge Family” heartthrob has passed away at the age of 67

A pop music icon and “Partridge Family” heartthrob has passed away at the age of 67

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Stories You Might Like

Houston has tons of fun excuses to get you out of the house over Thanksgiving weekend
Rare Houston

Houston has tons of fun excuses to get you out of the house over Thanksgiving weekend

,
Police are warning Houstonians not to answer the door for UPS deliveries
Rare Houston

Police are warning Houstonians not to answer the door for UPS deliveries

,
Texas lawmakers are funneling $20 million for its ‘Alternatives to Abortion’ program
Rare Houston

Texas lawmakers are funneling $20 million for its ‘Alternatives to Abortion’ program

,
A recent study shows Houston is low on hate crimes, but the numbers may be deceiving
Rare Houston

A recent study shows Houston is low on hate crimes, but the numbers may be deceiving

,
Advertisement