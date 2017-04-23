A majority of Texans oppose a border wall, but a group of lawyers is standing by to work on your case if your land is seized

A recent poll shows nearly 61 percent of Texans oppose the president’s proposed border wall.

Sixty-two percent of the same polled sample also claim to oppose deporting illegal immigrants as part of President Trump’s immigration policies.

Roughly 650 miles of border fence already exist along the U.S.-Mexico border, but its effects to prevent illegal crossings aren’t always so effective:

Even with live feeds of several high pedestrian traffic areas along the 1,988-mile border, a fence is clearly not the best solution.





Furthermore, threats of forcing Mexico to pay for President Trump’s proposed additions to the ineffective illegal immigrant deterrent are only escalating tensions between the U.S. and one of Texas’ largest trade partners.

More wall is just prospective at this time, with funding uncertain and cost projections three times initial estimates.

However, while the proposal may be hypothetical, very real people, including a significant number of Texans, live along the border where new wall construction is being considered.

President Trump reportedly began the seizure process to secure the land needed for his wall well before he was inaugurated, when several Texans received notices offering “just compensation” for their property, such a valuable grazing and generational farm land.

Even if the Trump wall enhancements never take shape beyond these initial notices, advocacy groups are gearing up around the country to help ensure property owners receive proper compensation if their land is taken.

Efrén Olivares, with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said the organization is dedicated and ready to defend Texans, as the Tribune described it, through the “complicated eminent domain process that’s looming as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moves ahead with plans for the wall’s construction:”

“Under the rules governing federal condemnation actions, a landowner who disagrees with the amount offered by the government has the right to request a jury trial,” Olivares said in a prepared statement. “Our team at the Texas Civil Rights Project is ready to represent landowners, as well as train and deploy legal volunteers to ensure that all landowners have the representation and respect they deserve.”

Just last week, a draft DHS proposal surfaced pinpointing the highest priority for a southern border wall along the 34-mile stretch of Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, and the Trump Administration continues to entertain construction contract bids, like the following:

After failing to repeal ObamaCare, President Trump is likely looking for a win with one of his high-profile campaign promises, and for as many individuals as there are opposed to his border wall, his executive authority could prevail.

It is unclear if he has ever heard of the old Texas sentiment to “come and take it.”