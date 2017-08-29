A man and his son save a horse trapped by Hurricane Harvey floods

Texan Chance Ward shared a video of himself and his son, Rowdy, rescuing a horse trapped by high flood waters related to Hurricane Harvey.

“This is what we do. We help livestock,” Ward told the camera.

He sat on his horse while recording Rowdy roping another horse inside of a gate. Rowdy then worked to force the gate open against the water around it. The daunting task took a minute, but the horse was able to walk out free and alongside Ward and his son.





“Rowdy says whatever you do, don’t let your kids to grow up to be cowboys,” Ward added. “Somehow I let mine to grow up to be cowboys.”

Ward also shared several videos of himself, family and friends rescuing other animals such as dogs and cattle.