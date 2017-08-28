A man cries on the air while speaking to his father for the first time since Harvey struck

CNN correspondent Nick Valencia shared a moving phone call between Rockport, Texas resident Aaron Mitchell and his father following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Thanks to CNN's satellite phones, a man got to speak with his father for the first time since Harvey hit. I'm not crying, you're crying. pic.twitter.com/4wLwljKYTL — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 28, 2017

“Dad, I love you,” he says tearfully while speaking to his father on a satellite phone. Mitchell told his father that he was about to board an evacuation bus and would “be right there.”

Valencia later explained that a CNN sound tech engineer helped set up with call between Mitchell and his father by letting him use the satellite phone.





One death was confirmed over the weekend in Rockport, which sits just northeast of Corpus Christi. Reports suggest that the number of deaths is up to five in the state following dangerous flooding in the area.