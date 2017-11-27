Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Atascocita where a man was found shot in the head.

RELATED: An HPD officer is being called a hero for saving 1,500 lives during Harvey, all while fighting for his own





A resident called 911 shortly before 9:00 p.m. after hearing three gunshots in the area, located in the 17000 block of Crestline Road.

Once police arrived, they found the man, who has not been identified. It was unclear when he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: A Houston suburb is named a top American city for reasons that have nothing to do with Houston

According to Click2Houston.com, several people are being held in connection with the incident. Investigators were unable to say if the gunman is in custody.

This is a developing story.