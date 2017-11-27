Menu
Snapchat shooter says he made a "bone-headed decision" in firing gun in the Heights
Authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Atascocita where a man was found shot in the head.

A resident called 911 shortly before 9:00 p.m. after hearing three gunshots in the area, located in the 17000 block of Crestline Road.

Once police arrived, they found the man, who has not been identified. It was unclear when he was pronounced dead.

According to Click2Houston.com, several people are being held in connection with the incident. Investigators were unable to say if the gunman is in custody.

This is a developing story.

A man found shot dead in the head in Atascocita (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Sharon Steinmann
