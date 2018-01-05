He later told police he didn’t understand why he got pulled over, saying he drove the speed limit and followed traffic laws.
So, as one does, he decided to lead them on a chase.
Police said it happened during the early hours of Friday, starting near the Eastex Freeway and the North Loop, and venturing as far as Kingwood at speeds of 90 miles an hour.
After turning back to Houston, two passengers exited the vehicle along U.S. 59, and then the man kept on driving.
Eventually, he crashed into a wall near the Shepherd and Durham exit.
Authorities said they arrested and charged the man with felony evading; his passengers, who originally claimed to be kidnapped, did not receive charges.
Investigators later said they determined all three to know one another.