Police warn drivers of the horror stories caused by Houston's hard freeze
He later told police he didn’t understand why he got pulled over, saying he drove the speed limit and followed traffic laws.


So, as one does, he decided to lead them on a chase.

Police said it happened during the early hours of Friday, starting near the Eastex Freeway and the North Loop, and venturing as far as Kingwood at speeds of 90 miles an hour.

After turning back to Houston, two passengers exited the vehicle along U.S. 59, and then the man kept on driving.

Eventually, he crashed into a wall near the Shepherd and Durham exit.

Authorities said they arrested and charged the man with felony evading; his passengers, who originally claimed to be kidnapped, did not receive charges.

Investigators later said they determined all three to know one another.

Police records show they found a bag full of license plates, a crowbar and long screwdriver in the suspect’s vehicle.
If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

