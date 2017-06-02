A man is dead after a trip to a Sheldon Denny’s turned violent

Last Sunday, a trip to a Sheldon-area Denny’s for 24-year-old John Hernandez turned out to be his last.

As shown by surveillance footage, the 41-year-old husband of a HSCO deputy, identified only as Thompson, in the orange shirt, appeared to have been fighting with Hernandez.

The victim’s wife said her husband had been drinking the night of the incident and was outside urinating before he was attacked.





Injuries sustained by “repeated” punches left Hernandez in a coma until Thursday when he died.

Thompson’s deputy wife was joining her family at the restaurant off-duty when she helped her husband restrain Hernandez and call for assistance.

The deputy, unnamed at this time, said Thompson was “only defending himself after he was punched.”

At this time, the Texas Rangers and Department of Justice have stepped in to assist HCSO officials, but the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.