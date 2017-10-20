A man is dead and an 18-year-old was injured in several Houston-area shootings this week

Several gun crimes were reported around Houston this week, resulting in one man’s death Wednesday night from a gunshot wound to the chest, as well as an 18-year-old being wounded in a separate incident Thursday night.

The Wednesday incident happened after a man in his truck drove into gunfire on southwest Houston shortly before midnight, which reportedly began in the 8500 block of Reims.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC 13 shows occupants in a grey or gold truck shooting guns into the air. At the same time, another truck passed by.





Bullets struck the driver, who then plowed into a nearby home in the 7400 block of Darnell Street.

Meanwhile, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating another incident, in which an 18-year-old man suffered a gun shot wound (GSW) to the abdomen.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2900 block of north Mason Road at around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night; officers said suspects driving a white sedan shot at two male cousins.

“Suspects got out, fired, then left the scene. That’s when the victim and witness drove to this location where we found them,” Capt. Mike Koteras, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said in an interview with ABC 13.

Paramedics reportedly transported the 18-year-old to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight after he first attempted to seek help at a nearby gas station.

His condition is currently unknown.

In yet another incident, police are investigating a violent carjacking in southeast Houston Monday.

They released still images from a surveillance video to find answers, but the attackers remain at large.

If you would like to share any information on these crimes, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.