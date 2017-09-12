A man is in critical condition after protecting his pregnant wife from gunmen

A north Houston apartment complex was the scene of an overnight shooting that left a pregnant woman’s husband in critical condition.

RELATED: Houston law enforcement vows to crackdown on crime — then this happens

The woman, 37 weeks pregnant, was retrieving something from her car at about 1 a.m. Monday at the City Station Apartments, just off Cypress Station Drive.

A man approached the woman trying to steal her cell phone and then attacked her. The husband came out of the apartment, and that is when he was shot.





“All of a sudden, he attacked her from behind and took her down and hit her on the side of the face,” the pregnant victim’s mother told ABC13.

RELATED: Looking back at the Malibu Grand Prix murders — one of the most gruesome crimes in Houston history

The woman then experienced early contractions after the incident; her husband, who was able to drive himself and his wife to the hospital, was in critical condition this morning at Northwest Medical Center.