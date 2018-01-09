The two suspects reportedly pistol-whipped and shot at a man, who they allegedly attempted to rob shortly after the victim returned to his home in southwest Houston last night.





Police said the incident happened in the 6300 block of Coachwood Drive near Sandpiper Drive around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

As the resident exited his car, which he parked in his garage, he said two suspects rushed him, poised for the robbery.

While their shots did not hit the man, he said they did pistol-whip him.

A neighbor who came to help reportedly sustained a shooting injury, however.

Authorities said the victims are not seriously hurt, but the homeowner did receive treatment for facial injuries.

The men, driving a white car, reportedly fled the scene.

If you’d like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.