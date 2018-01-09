Menu
police car Read this Next

Police say a 12-year-old boy is missing in Spring
Advertisement

The two suspects reportedly pistol-whipped and shot at a man, who they allegedly attempted to rob shortly after the victim returned to his home in southwest Houston last night.


RELATED: Fireworks explode car trunk in southwest Houston — video shows the shocking aftermath

Police said the incident happened in the 6300 block of Coachwood Drive near Sandpiper Drive around 10:00 p.m. Monday.

As the resident exited his car, which he parked in his garage, he said two suspects rushed him, poised for the robbery.

While their shots did not hit the man, he said they did pistol-whip him.

A neighbor who came to help reportedly sustained a shooting injury, however.

Authorities said the victims are not seriously hurt, but the homeowner did receive treatment for facial injuries.

RELATED: A 10-car wreck in southwest Houston ignites a truck and a traffic jam

The men, driving a white car, reportedly fled the scene.

If you’d like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement