A man was found dead, shot at least once, in the median of a southwest Houston road overnight.

Authorities found the victim, who was first thought to have been hit by a car, in the 8100 block of Cook Road at around 2 a.m.

Numerous witnesses told police that they heard several shots, according to Click2Houston.com.

Police are searching the area for surveillance video that may have caught the incident in progress. In the meantime, they are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.