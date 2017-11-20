Menu
A man was found dead, shot at least once, in the median of a southwest Houston road overnight.

RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large


Authorities found the victim, who was first thought to have been hit by a car, in the 8100 block of Cook Road at around 2 a.m.

Numerous witnesses told police that they heard several shots, according to Click2Houston.com.

RELATED: Following Sutherland Springs’ shooting, the debate on faith v. security heats up in Houston

Police are searching the area for surveillance video that may have caught the incident in progress. In the meantime, they are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
