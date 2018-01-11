Police are hoping to find surveillance video that will give a glimpse into why a man was found shot to death overnight on Houston’s south side.





RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large

Area residents reported hearing gunfire at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Paige and Palm streets. When police were dispatched, they found the body of a man there; it is unclear how he ended up in the street, and if he had been shot more than once.

Police investigating after man found shot to death in street on south side of Houstonhttps://t.co/z4ihIwRYRR pic.twitter.com/TnrPAGvwP6 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 11, 2018

RELATED: A man returning to his SW Houston home reportedly robbed in his own garage

Authorities are looking for video or material witnesses, either of which could provide more details about this developing story.