Menu
Immigration protest Read this Next

Report warns the deportation of Salvadoran refugees could harm Harvey recovery efforts
Advertisement

Police are hoping to find surveillance video that will give a glimpse into why a man was found shot to death overnight on Houston’s south side.


RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large

Area residents reported hearing gunfire at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Paige and Palm streets. When police were dispatched, they found the body of a man there; it is unclear how he ended up in the street, and if he had been shot more than once.

RELATED: A man returning to his SW Houston home reportedly robbed in his own garage

Authorities are looking for video or material witnesses, either of which could provide more details about this developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

After serving tours in Iraq, a veteran is now fighting to fly his American and Marine Corps flags at home

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement