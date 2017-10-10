A McDonald’s customer called the clerk a name, but what came next was totally off the menu

A Houston-area McDonald’s is in the news, and it’s not about their limited-release Szechuan sauce.

RELATED: There are legitimate reasons to eat at McDonald’s and Whataburger this month in Houston

A video of a recent fight, featured above, between an employee and a pregnant customer is going viral with thousands of views on YouTube.

As shown, things seemed to escalate after a customer called an employee an obscenity.

It went downhill from there, with the employee asking for a cup for a drink, filling it up and then dumping it on the pregnant woman’s head.





The customer, with her 3-year-old child in tow, certainly responded.

With her kid off to the side, she lunged at the employee.

Another McDonald’s employee intervened, directing the women outside the north Houston establishment.

RELATED: McDonald’s caves, promises more Szechuan Sauce to angry ‘Rick And Morty’ fans

Now, the customer, who is expecting her fifth child, says she’s pressing charges against the employee.

Houston police were reportedly not dispatched to the restaurant.

This is a developing story.