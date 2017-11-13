A METRO bus made an unscheduled stop at a Houston home Sunday night, sending 4 on a trip to the hospital

On Sunday evening, a driver reportedly ran a stop sign causing a METRO bus to crash into a home on Houston’s southeast side.

RELATED: A woman got soda popped with a two-liter 7up during her racist rant at a Houston bus stop

According to authorities, the driver of the bus overcorrected a turn, when the car proximately responsible ran the stop sign at Tierwester and Corder streets, allegedly causing it to crash into a nearby home.

With no one inside at the time of the incident, police said they notified homeowner Darrell Parker of the damage shortly afterward.





“I couldn’t believe it,” Parker said in an interview with ABC 13.

Four people – three passengers and the bus driver – reportedly received transport to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: A Houston man is recovering after yet another MetroRail pedestrian accident downtown

Witnesses described the scene in interviews following the accident:

“I was waiting for a ride, and I saw the car run the stop sign and hit the bus. It crashed into the house,” Kirk Williams said. “I told people to call 911 and ask for ambulances.”

Stay safe, Houston.