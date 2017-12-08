The owner of a new Midtown bar is still facing lawsuits and accusations of racist policies from his previous business ventures.

Oakmont, a three-story house converted into a bar and “elegant, classy” lounge, opened its doors at 1916 Baldwin Street, just on the southern edge of downtown Houston. The venue promises German food, a beer garden and outdoor games, including a nine-hole miniature golf course.





Ayman Jarrah, the owner of Oakmont, previously owned Gaslamp, another venue in Midtown. Several African-American customers accused Gaslamp of door policies prohibiting them from entering the club, such as asking for a $20 cover charge for African-Americans when they allege white customers got in for free. They also cited Gaslamp’s “dress code” against tennis shoes, alleging white customers were allowed to enter wearing similar shoes.

In September 2016, the reported incidents prompted the U.S. Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Jarrah and his business partners. Shortly after the lawsuit, Jarrah and his partners changed the name of the bar from Gaslamp to 360 Midtown and moved the entrance around the corner of the building, which prompted a change of address.

The customers who reported the alleged racism claim Jarrah changed the bar’s name and address to avoid any consequences from the lawsuit.

Jarrah is also facing legal action from some of his business partners. According to a Houston Press report, one of Jarrah’s shareholders, Darrin Winter, sued Jarrah in 2015 for allegedly “secreting and diverting corporate money” into his personal accounts.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is also investigating Jarrah regarding two separate assaults that occurred at Gaslamp in 2016, and an alleged rape police reported as occurring on the same block as Gaslamp.

TABC rules require owners to inform the agency of any such incidents; the agency claims Jarrah never did.

While none of these cases are settled as of this writing, the plan to keep Oakmont open is underway, located just a few blocks from the former site of Gaslamp/360 Midtown.