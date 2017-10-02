A mile from Galveston Island lies a permanent shipwreck with a storied past

The derelict remains of the SS Selma mark the only permanent shipwreck site in the Houston Shipping Channel.

Only accessible by boat, the wreck looks post-apocalyptic. It was one of a string of concrete ships commissioned to be built during the first World War when there was a shortage of steel. President Woodrow Wilson approved 24 to be built, though only half were actually constructed.

According to Atlas Obscura, the SS Selma was finished in 1919, the same year the Treaty of Versailles effectively ended the war. Instead of a warship, it was used as an oil tanker.





But the SS Selma wasn’t destined to have a very long career. After she hit a jetty in Tampico, Mexico in 1920, a 60-foot gaping hole put her out of commission less than a year after she started shipping oil. Repairs were deemed too expensive, and the ship was scuttled.

You can still find her there to this day. And maybe, if you can get on board, you can find some remnant of the 11,000 bottles of alcohol confiscated from Galveston bootleggers and taken there to be destroyed during Prohibition.

If you aren’t feeling adventurous, watch this cool drone footage.

