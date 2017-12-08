A Richmond family said they are searching for a father and husband who went missing after going to meet a car buyer.

Altaf Malik, 43, reportedly said goodbye to his wife at around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving his home in the 7000 block of Misty Morning Trace to meet a potential buyer for his vehicle.





“He told me that he received a text on the phone, and somebody wanted to see the Audi,” his wife Quratulain Malik said in an interview with KHOU.

RELATED: What you need to know about ‘bank juggers’ eyeing your holiday cash

It’s not clear if he arrived at his destination — the HEB gas station at Highway 6 and Bellaire Blvd — but family said they do not know where the two are at this time.

“All I can say is he is good, and I don’t know what happened to him,” his wife said in an interview.

43 year old Altaf Malik went missing Tuesday night. His wife says he went to meet someone wanting to buy his car off an online ad. She hasn’t heard from him since. Call police if you’ve seen him. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/BBJI0UeVK4 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) December 7, 2017

Malik reportedly listed his Audi for sale on several websites.

On Tuesday, he drove the vehicle, described in the posts as a black 2009 A-8 with Texas tags reading HZX-9910.

After he didn’t return two hours later, his wife said she became concerned and tried reaching out, but her calls, texts and voicemail all allegedly went unanswered.

The father of four small children, Malik and his wife are known to be a couple married for 13 years.

“The kids need him. There is a family who is waiting for him,” his wife said in an interview.

Richmond-area Man Missing. Searching for a man who left his home Tues pm & has not been seen since. Altaf Malik left his Richmond area home to meet a potential buyer for his Audi vehicle in Houston. Vehicle is a black 2009 Audi A-8, TX tag HZX-9910. Seen Malik? Call 281-341-4665 pic.twitter.com/jnVcSkOKcR — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 7, 2017

Authorities are reportedly investigating the disappearance, talking to Malik’s family, friends and coworkers; all agree it’s not like him to just disappear on his family.

“Right now at this point, we can not say that it was on his free will that he left or if it was foul play,” Sgt. Dalia Simons said in an statement.

RELATED: Authorities allege a ‘career criminal’ is working Houston’s system

However, she acknowledged online ads are often targeted by criminals.

Malik, an individual with a clean medical history and no addictions according to his family, last left his house wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and prescription eye glasses.

If you’ve seen him, authorities ask you to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.