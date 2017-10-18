A mother and her 5 children have tragically died in a house fire in southeast Texas

A 31-year-old mother and her five children, ages three to 11, died overnight in a house fire in rural Silisbee, about 100 miles northeast of Houston.

RELATED: As California burns, another fire is raging right here near Houston

According to authorities, the victims included a 3-year-old boy, twin 4-year-old boys, a 7-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and their mother. No one else was home at the time.

The cause of the tragic fire is under investigation. The home is one of two located on the property.





RELATED: A west Houston home already ravaged by Harvey received its final death blow

The names of the victims have not been released until family members can be notified.