A mother is accusing a Spring barber of giving her kids more than a hair cut in this less-than-touching story

A barber in Spring is in more trouble than Sweeney Todd, after a mother accused him was of masturbating while cutting her children’s hair.

According to the mother, Jeremiah Siqueido, 32, kept taking breaks while cutting her children’s hair, during which she claims he would go to a back room of the shop.

Frustrated by his repeated exits and returns, the mother eventually followed him, where she says she saw him masturbating while looking at her children.

“She was very, very explicit with what she saw with both of his hands and where they were positioned and what she actually saw,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in an interview. “That was a big factor in our D.A. taking charges.”





The incident occurred on August 16.

Siqueido was arrested and later charged with indecent exposure.

Jeremiah Siqueido sprinted away from our camera after getting out of jail. He's accused of masturbating while staring at 3 children. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/NL9PzMueqx — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) August 18, 2017

He is out on $5,000 bail, but this isn’t the first incident for the perp:

In 2005, Siqueido was convicted of injury to a child, when he was living with the 2-year-old girl’s biological mother and abused her.

The girl was later removed from her mother, but not before Siqueido poured boiling water over the child’s body, leaving her scarred.

Located in the 23300 block of Aldine Westfield in Spring, the owner of the shop said Siqueido is an employee of several years with no history of work incidents.

He did, however, apologize for the incident.