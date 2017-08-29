A mother snaps when CNN reporter tries to ask her about harrowing story: “People are really breaking down”

A CNN reporter Tuesday was interviewing a mother who recently arrived at a shelter in Houston when a heartbreaking exchange ensued.

The reporter was asking about real life situations of mothers swimming after their children in the water brought by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’ve heard stories of mothers trying to save their children from the rushing waters,” the reporter says, asking if this mother could relate.





“I walked through four feet of water to go get them food on the first day,” she says while holding back tears. “Yea, that’s a lot of shit.”

The protective mother then took the interview into her own hands and gave the reporter a piece of her mind about their coverage.

“But you all are trying to interview people during their worst times, like, that’s not the smartest thing to do,” she said. “Like, people are really breaking down, and you all sitting here with cameras and microphones trying to ask us what the fuck is wrong with us. And you really trying to understand with the microphone still in my face, with me shivering.”

The catastrophic storm of Hurricane Harvey is said to be the worst storm in the history of Texas and it could get worse as the storm lingers over Texas and Louisiana continuing to dump water.

FEMA is warning it’ll take years for some areas to recover.