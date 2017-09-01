A National Guard vehicle got stuck in Houston’s floods, but the “Redneck Army” saved the say

A video was posted to Twitter on Thursday with the caption “Redneck Army saves National Guard #thisisamerica #hurricaneharvey #houstonstrong.”

It in, a Cadillac Escalade lifted to monster truck heights pulls an army vehicle out of the floodwater, and, well, the rest speaks for itself:

Masses of civilians are joining first responders and National Guard members in the rescue efforts during and after Harvey.

People came out in trucks, choppers and brought their own boats to assist in getting stranded families to safety.

And they’re not done yet.





The above video shows the lifted Escalade towing the truck from the water, stopping once the majority of it is out to let some of the water pour out of it and decrease its weight, finishing the job with the help of another truck directed by a service member.

The National Guard is working as part of rescue efforts, successfully saving over 3,800 people and helping countless more already, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Dozens of stories are surfacing about the courageous efforts of everyday people when confronted with the devastation of Harvey.

From people like the volunteers of Cajun Navy traveling to Houston from Louisiana, to the doctor who rowed through floodwaters so he could perform a surgery on time, to the efforts are truly reflective of just how strong Houstonians are.

People are risking their lives to save animals from the floods of Hurricane Harvey #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/HaJ46UsNo1 — The Dodo (@dodo) September 1, 2017

People are also donating as much as they can and sharing tips on cleanup after the disaster.

If you need or would like to help in Houston, read more here.

