A North Carolina-based donut shop is seeking to take the crown away from long-time Houston fixture Shipley Do-Nuts:

Duck Donuts reportedly opened its first Houston location at 3157 West Holcombe on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 a.m.





This weekend, the store hours ran on a special schedule – open until 5:00 p.m., but, starting next week, the 1,600 square-foot store will be open Monday through Wednesday, 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to its website, the name ‘Duck Donuts’ comes from Duck, North Carolina, the site of the chain’s first store, which opened in 2006.

Today, the donut shop operates its own Duck dynasty with 57 locations and another 130 planned in 23 states.

RELATED: Thieves Grab Cash at Houston Shipley’s, Hands out Donuts to Customers

A Houston couple, Pete and Allison Cunningham, said they tried Duck Donuts during a vacation in the Tarheel State:

“Our first Duck Donuts experience occurred during a family vacation in Corolla, N.C., where all 11 kids and 10 adults tried the product and fell in love with the assortment of flavors and the warm, freshness of the doughnuts,” Allison Cunningham said in an interview with a Houston newspaper.

The family said they loved the donuts so much, they bought into the franchise and became owners of the first Duck Donuts store in Houston.

“Pete and I knew before we even made it back to Texas that this customizable, fresh doughnut concept was something special and we wanted to share with the Houston community,” Cunningham said further in the interview.

RELATED: Houston’s Shipley Do-Nuts Celebrates 81st Anniversary

Duck Donuts’ website explains its shop specializes in custom-made donuts, for those who wants something beyond the typical glazed confections.

Specialty donuts include:

Blueberry icing with maple drizzle

Vanilla icing with shredded coconut

Cinnamon sugar with caramel drizzle

Chocolate icing with marshmallow drizzle

Glazed with shredded coconut

Vanilla icing with winter sprinkles

Mint icing with Oreo crumbles and hot fudge drizzle

Maple icing with chopped bacon

Get ’em while they’re hot!