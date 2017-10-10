A new exhibit is serving up a free slice of Houston’s unique history through food

A new museum exhibit is educating the public on the history of Houston’s unique food scene and how it became so well-known for its quality, diversity, and prominence of family-owned restaurants.

Stationed at the Heritage Society Museum Gallery, “Food & Family: A Houston Journey” examines how families from various cultures and backgrounds developed their culinary masterpieces and wove themselves into the very fabric of Houston.

The exhibit also looks at high-class dining and its humble roots from working-class kitchens. From farmers and bakers to cooks and waiters, food workers often used their limited resources to create some amazing dishes observers can appreciate for their aesthetic appeal and flavor.





Photos of dishes from various cultures are on display, including the traditional New Year’s dishes of numerous regions from around the world. The images demonstrate Houston’s diverse culture, with dishes ranging from East Asian and Indian, to Mexican and Cuban, to the “home cookin’” made famous in Texas and other southern states.

Houston is also known for the many families who made their mark in city’s the food industry. From “Mama Ninfa” Laurenzo to the Nguyen family of Mai’s Vietnamese restaurant, families from all over the world have come to Houston to carve out their own culinary niche. The “Food & Family” exhibit includes how these families created their own business empires through unique family recipes.

The Heritage Society Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The “Food & Family” exhibit runs until Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, and admission is free.