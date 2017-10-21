A new proposal could bring a truly green makeover to the Greenspoint Mall

Drivers along Beltway 8 and I-45 may soon see a new kind of development in place of Greenspoint Mall.

The struggling mall, which sold earlier this year to Global Plaza Union, is currently awaiting redevelopment.

While developers reportedly initially talked about turning the site into a mixed-use development project, the idea faced uncertainty from planners on whether or not the anchor stores Sears, Macy’s, and Dillards — who own their retail spaces — would sell and vacate the property.

Houston architects Paul Kweton and Hidekazu Takahashi with studio Paulbaut are proposing the northern portion of the mall be transformed into a micro golf course.

Based on their proposal, the land would be converted into a driving range surrounded by three golf holes, allowing for shortened 60-minute rounds of golf, with each of the three holes set at a par 4.

Documents further indicate studio Paulbart suggests golf is struggling to attract new players because people can’t find the average five hours it takes to play a “decent game.”

As they propose, a shorter course could fix this issue.

Called Golf60, developers are reportedly looking to include a club house, complete with a pro shop and cafe, built into the ground, making two levels of driving ranges available.

Golf60 may be promising a sleek, upscale course experience, but issues remain, and the saga of Greenspoint Mall 2.0 continues.