Menu
selena lights sized Read this Next

This Texas family may be winning Christmas with their Selena-themed holiday light show
Advertisement

A series of campaign ads for Texas Agriculture Commissioner is reportedly accusing incumbent office-holder Sid Miller of “government overreach” affecting the state’s barbecue restaurants.


The ads for Republican candidate Trey Blocker, one of which is featured below, accuse Miller of enforcing a law requiring food sellers to use expensive, certified scales to weigh food servings in front of customers.

Blocker’s commercials further claim the scales would cost Texas barbecue restaurants tens of thousands of dollars at each location.

“This is about the overreach of Sid Miller and his department,” Brent Harman of the Dallas-area restaurant Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse says in one of the ads, “and how scary it can be for a businessman to be face-to-face with a bureaucrat with a vendetta.”

RELATED: Ag Comish Sid Miller Shares Fake News, Doesn’t Remove the Post

The law, which, according to the ads, is allegedly seldom enforced in the restaurant industry, calls for food sellers to use certified scales and weigh the food where customers can view the weighing process.

Texas Restaurant Association officials spoke out against Miller’s enforcement of the law, and more than 40 state lawmakers agreed Miller overstepped his office in the enforcement of the law against restaurants.

Screen shot of treyblocker.com

Another Blocker ad includes a voice mail message from Miller to the owner of a barbecue restaurant regarding the “licensing of your stores” and addressing “a problem before it gets away from us.”

“I think it’s a power grab,” Skeeter Miller of the Austin-based County Line BBQ restaurant says in one of the ads. “I’ve been in business for 42 years. I’m not about to cheat my customers. I think we need a new Ag Commissioner, is what I think we need.”

RELATED: Texas Commissioner Sid Miller Retracts Controversial Facebook Post

“The consumers that we talk to on a daily basis believe they should get a pound of barbecue when they pay for a pound of barbecue and don’t like getting ripped off,” Todd Smith, Miller’s campaign spokesman, provided in a press release. “Trey Blocker may think it’s OK to cheat Texans. Commissioner Miller disagrees.”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Graffiti artist ‘Nekst’ may no longer be in Houston, but his artwork and legacy live on
Rare Houston

Graffiti artist ‘Nekst’ may no longer be in Houston, but his artwork and legacy live on

,
Some state leaders claim Texas is getting schooled in graduation rates, but the data is disputed
Rare Houston

Some state leaders claim Texas is getting schooled in graduation rates, but the data is disputed

Dallas newspaper names a Houstonian ‘Texan of the Year’ for his bipartisan leadership during Harvey’s rancor
Rare Houston

Dallas newspaper names a Houstonian ‘Texan of the Year’ for his bipartisan leadership during Harvey’s rancor

,
Award-winning Chef Shepherd says he’s cooking up big changes for Houston’s Underbelly
Rare Houston

Award-winning Chef Shepherd says he’s cooking up big changes for Houston’s Underbelly

,
Where the Heart is: The story of one family’s move to Texas and finding home in Houston
Rare Houston

Where the Heart is: The story of one family’s move to Texas and finding home in Houston

,
Advertisement