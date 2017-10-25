A new Texas-based poll provides insight into voters’ views on the state’s Confederate monuments

Cities across the south are confronting a divisive debate over Confederate monuments and memorials.

In Texas, Dallas is driving the initiative toward a new era without such ties — but other cities, including Houston, home to several of these statues, are not so sure if they will follow suit.

But a new poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune provided insight into how Texas voters feel about the state’s Confederate monuments.

“Very few people want the monuments removed or destroyed,” Daron Shaw, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin and co-director of the poll, said in an interview.

Study analysts said they found 56 percent of Texas voters responding to the survey did not want to remove the monuments or place them in a museum.

87 percent of Republicans said they would leave the monuments in place, with 32 percent on board for adding historical context.

On the other hand, the poll found Democrats overwhelmingly voted to move the statues, with 75 percent saying they should be removed or placed in a museum.

The voters’ results further differed based on race, with 60 percent of black participants choosing to remove or move the statues, and 64 percent of white voters wishing to keep them in place.