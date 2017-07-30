A new Texas channel focusing on all things Lone Star launched this week

A Conroe-based company is behind an intriguing new TV channel focusing on Texas-oriented programming.

Debuting this past Friday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m., KVQT-TV is programmed to air on local channel 21.

While the channel won’t be available on cable or satellite providers, those in the Houston area with antennas should be able to pick up the channel, which is said to be provided on a strong signal:





“We cover Texas in every way we can think of with KVQT Channel 21,” the channel’s website reads. “Texas People, Texas Places, Texas Music, Texas Events, Everything Texas related (and we are ALWAYS taking suggestions).”

No word if it will play repeats of “Dallas” to the market of nearly 2 million Houstonians.