A Twitter account called Houston Statistics put up a three-part infographic to celebrate selection Sunday, showing how many Super Bowl rings have been won by Houstonians since 1997.





The account appears to be brand new, active as of December 2017, and its tagline is “Telling stories of Houston’s culture and history through statistics!”

RELATED: Houston reports few hate crimes — but numbers can be deceiving

According to the graphic below, eight rings were won by Houstonians in this year’s Super Bowl, and over the last 20 years, 70 rings were won by Houstonians. Tagging the official Twitter account of the Houston Super Bowl, Houston Statistics also shared the fact that the Houston Super Bowl holds the record for most Houstonians in a winning team.

(1/3) In honor of Selection Sunday, we've decided to research a different bowl game – the Super Bowl! Our first #HouStat shows Houstonians have won 70 Super Bowl Rings over the past 20 years! Fun Fact: @HouSuperBowl holds the record for most Houstonians in a winning team! pic.twitter.com/SFms8QRFr8 — Houston Statistics (@HouStats) December 3, 2017

Of the 70 Super Bowl rings won by Houstonians since 1997, a second graphic shows 49 of those were won by players who graduated from a school in a greater Houston school district.

Woodlands High School turned out the most ring-earning players, with six earned by Woodlands graduates in the last two decades.

Lastly, a third graphic shows The University of Houston’s football team leads the city overall with 20 Super Bowl rings since 1997 attributed to their players, followed by Rice and Texas Southern.

RELATED: New FBI data ranks Houston’s suburbs according to safety