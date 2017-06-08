A North Houston robbery went wrong and resulted in a shooting

An apartment complex was the scene of a robbery and shooting overnight in north Houston.

A man was shot around 12:30 a.m. at the Meadowbrook Plaza Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Little York Road. Responding officers found him outside with a single gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was walking from the parking lot to his apartment when two people approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet. When the victim ran, the men shot him.





The suspects were seen leaving the address in a white Toyota Corolla, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and he is expected to survive.