Authorities said fire took the life of a 77-year-old mother in northwest Houston, and left her son clinging to life with severe burns.





The fire reportedly occurred at a home on Granite Street, where, overnight, neighbors called 911 after they saw flames.

Firefighters said they found 53-year-old son Francisco Estrada outside the home with “severe burns,” who later recived an ambulance transport to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Inside the home, they said they found Celia Estrada, 77, deceased from her injuries.

The family dog reportedly survived and is currently in custody of animal control.

Arson investigators said they are looking into what caused the deadly fire.