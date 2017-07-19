A parasite straight out of science fiction is living in Texas produce, and health experts have officially put Houstonians on notice

A parasite called cyclosporiasis triggered a health warning after it was found on produce in Texas.

According to KTXS.com, the particular parasite is found in places with unhealthy water conditions. When people eat produce grown with such water, the parasite gets transmitted.

“We don’t have that type of problem in the United States, but what we do have, unfortunately, is sometimes importation of fruits and vegetables from those areas can contain this parasite,” Jonathan Ford, an emergency medicine physician with Hendrick Hospital, said in an interview.





So what can you do to protect yourself? Washing your food is always advisable, no matter what, but this parasite can only really be killed by cooking your food.

Symptoms of an infection include fatigue, weakness, watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps. If you have any of these, see your doctor.

As of now, officials are still trying to zero in on the source of the infected produce.

