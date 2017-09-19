A “Pet Reunion Pavilion” is housing pets displaced by Harvey until Oct. 14 — 500 are still waiting to go home

When Harvey struck Houston, many pet owners were separated from their furry friends. Since pets are family, volunteers from across the city have partnered up with local animal shelters to reunite pets with their owners.

Called the Pet Reunion Pavilion, NRG Arena is currently open to the public, allowing owners who lost their pet a chance to be reunited.

The arena opened last week. So far, fifteen people have been reunited with their pets.





The Pet Reunion Pavilion is now open for business in Houston, with the goal of reuniting pets and families: https://t.co/F5S7gxfHJI. ^MM pic.twitter.com/fdvotM3zYF — Best Friends (@bestfriends) September 11, 2017

The Pet Reunion Pavilion currently has 500 animals under the care of volunteers, including 400 dogs and 100 cats.

Pet owners have through Oct. 14 to collect their pets. On the last day, pets that remain in the arena will be up for adoption. Any interested party that can provide a safe home can take home the abandoned animals.

If you visit the pavilion and can’t find your pet, don’t give up yet. Best Friends, an animal welfare nonprofit that is helping run the reunion services, will help you find your pet.