A Playboy, indeed, Hef had a few Houston connections in his day

Hugh Hefner, the founder and publisher of Playboy Magazine, passed away last week at the age of 91.

Through its 60-plus years of publication, Playboy featured nude pictorials of some of the most influential and famous women in the world.

A number of those pictorials featured women from the Houston area.

The most notable Houston-area Playmate to be featured in the magazine was Anna Nicole Smith.

Originally from Mexia, Smith was an exotic dancer at Gigi’s, an infamous Houston strip club.

She appeared on the cover of Playboy in March 1992, featured as Playmate of the Month in May of the same year, and received the title Playmate of the Year in 1993.





Smith went on to a successful modeling and acting career before marrying an area man many ages her senior and her death in February 2007 at the age of 39.

Anna Nicole Smith poses with Hugh Hefner during the Playmate of the Year announcement (May 1993) at the Playboy Mansion.#RIPHughHefner pic.twitter.com/jb5MvynidK — Uzzo (@neodie) September 28, 2017

RELATED: Hugh Hefner ignited a sexual revolution with photos of Marilyn Monroe

Nearly a decade prior to Smith’s rise to fame, Charlotte Kemp graced the pages of Playboy.

Great interview with Damali Keith. Fox news 26 on HOUSTON @ 5pm CST @ 9pm Centerfolds by Charlotte Kemp pic.twitter.com/5MsUbQQ7HS — Charlotte Kemp (@centerfoldsbook) August 17, 2015

Kemp was Miss December 1982 and made the cover in October 1983.

Now living in The Woodlands, she went on to write about her life with Hefner and other Playmates, titled “Centerfolds,” a tell-all from both sides of the Playboy lifestyle.

Houston’s finest women also made a splash in Playboy’s pages in the new millennium:

Kimberly Holland was the Playmate of the Month in October 2004.

Born and raised in Humble, Holland debuted in the magazine in the December 2003 issue.

She now lives in Florida with her husband and young son, working as a registered nurse.

RELATED: Former Playboy Playmate Anna Nicole Smith’s Houston Home For Sale

Galveston native Marcy Hanson was one of Hef’s long-time girlfriends, as well as a featured model in the magazine.

She lived in the famous Playboy mansion from 1975 to 1985, and was a centerfold in 1978.

“He lived a fabulous life. This man had everything anyone could ever think of,” Hanson said in an interview with a local TV station.

RIP, Hef.