A powerful Texas storm caused a hail of a lot of damage in an unbelievably short time

What’s a little hail?

If you’re asking Texas, almost $500 million in damages.

Last week, grapefruit-sized hail fell in Odessa for about 30 minutes, the Houston Chronicle reports. But what’s especially newsworthy about the occurrence is that the half-hour managed to cause $480 million in damages, according to an estimate made by the Insurance Council of Texas.





Thousands of homes and some 35,000 vehicles are thought to have been damaged during the storm.