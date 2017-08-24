A pretty sweet police chase went airborne and ended in Sugar Land with a car in a pond

When police officers ID’ed a car as stolen in an armed robbery, they attempted to intervene early Wednesday morning in southwest Houston.

RELATED: Raking in nearly $1 million this year, Sugar Land is cleaning up traffic with its red light cameras

The car’s occupants weren’t so cooperative, however, and a chase ensued, lasting for about 30 minutes after the suspects fled the 10500 block of Beechnut in southwest Houston.

Officers raced after the car until it reached Sugar Crossing Drive in Sugar Land, when the driver lost control, sending the car airborne and landing up in a retention pond.





Authorities were then able to arrest four men inside the car.

RELATED: SUGAR LAND EXPRESS: During a routine traffic stop, cops recovered a family’s hard-earned savings for a trip to the most magical place on earth

Heavy machinery was at work early Wednesday morning to extricate the car from the water.